19 iconic pictures of 1990s Brannigans in Blackpool a place you'll remember for so many reasons

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 14:47 BST

Amazing photos collected here are all from Brannigans in the 1990s and 2000s when Blackpool nightlife was booming.

The dancefloor at the iconic Brannigans, bounced to the sounds of local DJ’s. Everyone knew the venue. A prime site in the heart of Blackpool and right on the seafront, it was a meeting place for the locals. And holidaymakers loved it too. The photos pick up on packed nights on the dancefloor, theme nights and a re-opening. Of course Brannigans is still is a hot spot for nightlife and events at its prominent venue in Market Street.

Revellers soak up the Brannigans atmosphere

1. Memories of Brannigans

Revellers soak up the Brannigans atmosphere

Are you pictured?

2. Memories of Brannigans

Are you pictured?

On the dancefloor

3. Memories of Brannigans

On the dancefloor

Chris Berry, Karl Harrison, Guy Gillespie and Mike Seno at Brannigans in Blackpool. The bar has won the The Weekend Entertainment Awards 2006 Best Live Venue award.

4. Memories of Brannigans

Chris Berry, Karl Harrison, Guy Gillespie and Mike Seno at Brannigans in Blackpool. The bar has won the The Weekend Entertainment Awards 2006 Best Live Venue award.

A night out with your mates in Brannigans - how could you beat that?

5. Memories of Brannigans

A night out with your mates in Brannigans - how could you beat that?

General Manager Taz Shah at Brannigans bar in Blackpool

6. Memories of Brannigans

General Manager Taz Shah at Brannigans bar in Blackpool

