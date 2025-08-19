The 21 famous people and stars who switched on Blackpool Illuminations in chronological order from 1950-1970

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 19th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

The annual thrill of illuminating Blackpool’s promenade has been marked by a dazzling roll call of switch-on figures back to the 1930s

These pictures remember those who came to the resort for the honour of flicking the famous switch from 1950 to 1970.

1970 - Tony Blackburn

1. Those who flicked the switch 1950-1970

1970 - Tony Blackburn | National World

1950 - Wilfred Pickles

2. Those who flicked the switch 1950-1970

1950 - Wilfred Pickles | National World

1951 - Stanley Matthews

3. Those who flicked the switch 1950-1970

1951 - Stanley Matthews | National World

1952 - Valerie Hobson

4. Those who flicked the switch 1950-1970

1952 - Valerie Hobson | National World

1953 - George Formby

5. Those who flicked the switch 1950-1970

1953 - George Formby | National World

1954 - Gilbert Harding

6. Those who flicked the switch 1950-1970

1954 - Gilbert Harding | National World

