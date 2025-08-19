These pictures remember those who came to the resort for the honour of flicking the famous switch from 1950 to 1970.
ICYMI: Blackpool Retro: Classroom photos and typical 1980s scenes from schools including from long lost ones
1 / 4
The annual thrill of illuminating Blackpool’s promenade has been marked by a dazzling roll call of switch-on figures back to the 1930s
These pictures remember those who came to the resort for the honour of flicking the famous switch from 1950 to 1970.
ICYMI: Blackpool Retro: Classroom photos and typical 1980s scenes from schools including from long lost ones