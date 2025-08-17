43 nostalgic retro throwback pictures of Blackpool nurses through the decades back to the 1990s

By Claire Lark
Published 17th Aug 2025, 08:24 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

These great pictures look back at Blackpool’s own nurses – the ones who have looked after the town’s people through the years.

Whether it be as a midwife, in management as a clinical lead, working in specialist units or on the wards, our nurses have worked tirelessly to deliver the best care possible. Gazette photographers were on hand in the 1990s and 2000s to capture on film their dedicated work. So many recognisable faces…

Staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital with donated cameras to provide pictures of patient' babies. L-R are Sister Sue Brooks, Sister Janet Kerrone, Bereavement support nurse Megan Murrey and Special Baby Care unit matron Liz Morrison Photo: Mark Pearson

Diabetes team at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in 2005. L-R Diabetes Specialist nurses Ann Carruthers and Christine Gornall, Specialist Sister Janet Bellis, Liasion Secretary Tracey Webster and Senior Diabetes Specialist Nurse Erica Duffield. Photo: Martin Bostock

Nurses at Blackpool Victoria Hospital took part in a sponsored walk to raise awareness of Diabetes for Diabetes Day in 2005 Photo: Mark Pearson

Sandra Johnson joined the Back to Nursing scheme at BVH in1999, which brought former nurses back into the profession. Sandra was formerly with British Airways as cabin crew Photo: Rob Lock

Cancer Nurse Paul McCavana outside the new cancer unit at BVH in 2003 Photo: Mike Foster

Dermatology nurse Ann Grasby, who was based at Devonshire Road Hospital in 2000 Photo: Rob Lock

