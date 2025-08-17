Whether it be as a midwife, in management as a clinical lead, working in specialist units or on the wards, our nurses have worked tirelessly to deliver the best care possible. Gazette photographers were on hand in the 1990s and 2000s to capture on film their dedicated work. So many recognisable faces…
Staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital with donated cameras to provide pictures of patient' babies. L-R are Sister Sue Brooks, Sister Janet Kerrone, Bereavement support nurse Megan Murrey and Special Baby Care unit matron Liz Morrison Photo: Mark Pearson
Diabetes team at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in 2005. L-R Diabetes Specialist nurses Ann Carruthers and Christine Gornall, Specialist Sister Janet Bellis, Liasion Secretary Tracey Webster and Senior Diabetes Specialist Nurse Erica Duffield. Photo: Martin Bostock
Nurses at Blackpool Victoria Hospital took part in a sponsored walk to raise awareness of Diabetes for Diabetes Day in 2005 Photo: Mark Pearson
Sandra Johnson joined the Back to Nursing scheme at BVH in1999, which brought former nurses back into the profession. Sandra was formerly with British Airways as cabin crew Photo: Rob Lock
Cancer Nurse Paul McCavana outside the new cancer unit at BVH in 2003 Photo: Mike Foster
Dermatology nurse Ann Grasby, who was based at Devonshire Road Hospital in 2000 Photo: Rob Lock