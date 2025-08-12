From school sports teams to baking, school trips and life in the classrooms they go back to a generation many of us remember.
1. Schools 80s
Knowle High School, form 1B 1988 (Front Row), from left,
Helen Brown, Rachel Flint, Amanda Chennels, Lisa Thomson, Deborah Leech, Sonia Richardson
(Back Row) Dean Wright, Stephen Hughes, Paul Hargreaves, Leonard Kemp, Lee Dickens, Andrew McNaughton, Phillippe Stoddard | National World
2. Schools 80s
Darren Wilson and Amanda Maunder, both aged nine, and third year pupils at Baines Endowed Primary School, Marton, at the controls of the Interplanetary Book Shuttle at Marton Library in February 1983
| National World
3. Schools in the 80s
Elmslie Girls School do a sponsored conga in 1982 | National World
4. Schools 1980s
Pupils in Class 2F2 being taught in one of the 'temporary' classrooms at Highfield High School in 1987 | library
5. Schools 1980s
Students of St Mary's RC High School who received certificates from the one-year course on Business French. Seated centre are Mr Malcolm Reid who presented the certificates and on his left Mrs Carol Jervis, French | National World
6. Schools 1980s
Millfield High School Thornton Gala 1984 | National World