Blackpool Retro: Classroom photos and typical 1980s scenes from schools including from long lost ones

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 12th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

These fabulous old pictures are from schools across Blackpool and neighbouring towns in the 1980s.

From school sports teams to baking, school trips and life in the classrooms they go back to a generation many of us remember.

Knowle High School, form 1B 1988 (Front Row), from left, Helen Brown, Rachel Flint, Amanda Chennels, Lisa Thomson, Deborah Leech, Sonia Richardson (Back Row) Dean Wright, Stephen Hughes, Paul Hargreaves, Leonard Kemp, Lee Dickens, Andrew McNaughton, Phillippe Stoddard

Darren Wilson and Amanda Maunder, both aged nine, and third year pupils at Baines Endowed Primary School, Marton, at the controls of the Interplanetary Book Shuttle at Marton Library in February 1983

Elmslie Girls School do a sponsored conga in 1982

Pupils in Class 2F2 being taught in one of the 'temporary' classrooms at Highfield High School in 1987

Students of St Mary's RC High School who received certificates from the one-year course on Business French. Seated centre are Mr Malcolm Reid who presented the certificates and on his left Mrs Carol Jervis, French

Millfield High School Thornton Gala 1984

