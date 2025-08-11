I remember the 80s like it was yesterday and 1988 was one of them, 4th year at high school (Year 10 if you are younger). Yazz topped the charts, Erasure were at their peak, it was the year of the Lockerbie disaster and bread was about 59p. These photos reflect our town through one year...
ICYMI: 37 mind blowing retro pics of a thriving Blackpool in the 1980s, from the Golden Mile to town centre classics
17 celebrities from Lytham St Annes including actors Stephen Tomkinson, Jonas Armstrong and Cheryl Fergison
21 strikingly brilliant retro pictures to take you back to Blackpool in 1970 from street scenes to the beach