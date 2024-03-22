Magnificent sunset views from Blackpool house for sale on Queens Promenade with 3 beds and balcony

This is a stunning three bedroom detached house which has perfect sea and sunset views.

By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 13:38 GMT

This is a stunning three bedroom detached house which has perfect sea and sunset views. It's on Queens Promenade and has a Thornton Cleveleys postcode. There's no chain either. Let the pictures from The Square Room take you on a tour. It's on the market for £380k

1. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

2. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

3. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

4. Queens Promeade, Blackpool

5. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

6. Queens Promenade, Blackpool

