Historical Blackpool house built in 1900 on Reads Avenue is new to the property market and is outstanding

Imposing and historical, this amazing property has huge potential.

By Claire Lark
Published 21st Mar 2024, 13:57 GMT

Built in the early 1900s on Reads Avenue, the house has a wealth of character with many original features including a galleried landing. It has a separate detached building which is need of restoration but offers a massive amount of potential to be a living annexe or summer house. It't on the market with Entwistle Green and priced at £250,000

