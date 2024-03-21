Built in the early 1900s on Reads Avenue, the house has a wealth of character with many original features including a galleried landing. It has a separate detached building which is need of restoration but offers a massive amount of potential to be a living annexe or summer house. It't on the market with Entwistle Green and priced at £250,000
