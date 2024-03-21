Character 5 bed Fleetwood house for sale with views of Morecambe Bay and the Lake District

An immaculate townhouse with fantastic views across Morecambe Bay could be yours for £360,000

There are so many rooms including a modern kitchen breakfast room, two or three reception rooms depending on how you use them. There are fireplaces, a wet room, a court yard at the back with a garage. It's beautiful. The house is on the market with The Square Room

Mount Rod, Fleetwood

Mount Road, Fleetwood

Mount Road, Fleetwood

Mount Road, Fleetwood

Mount Road, Fleetwood

Mount Road, Fleetwood

