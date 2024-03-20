19 retro Blackpool pictures of fast food takeaways including KFC, McDonald's and Wimpy

These photos will bring back memories of Blackpool's fast food takeaways – when the big names we’ve all come to know and love began opening up in Blackpool.

By Claire Lark
Published 20th Mar 2024, 11:27 GMT

Our eating habits were changing and fast food style eateries began to take over. Some of these go back a bit and it’s fascinating to see how rebranding has altered the venues over the years. There’s others as well – Burgerdome is in there, remember that after nights out in Blackpool?

ICYMI: 25 nostalgic pictures of Blackpool in the years 1975-1976 from motorways to heatwaves

25 rarely seen Blackpool photos of the resort's oldest pier through the memorable decades of the 80s and 90s

I stood in the cold, smelling the diesel but I only have happy thoughts about Blackpool Bus Station

McDonald's on Chapel Street in 1995. It was under The Boardwalk night club - remember that?

1. Retro Takeaways

McDonald's on Chapel Street in 1995. It was under The Boardwalk night club - remember that?

Photo Sales
Chicken George on ocean Boulevard, Blackpool 1990

2. Retro Takeaways

Chicken George on ocean Boulevard, Blackpool 1990

Photo Sales
KFC - we think on Talbot Road. Can anyone confirm?

3. Retro Takeaways

KFC - we think on Talbot Road. Can anyone confirm?

Photo Sales
Burger King in central Blackpool 1991

4. Retro Takeaways

Burger King in central Blackpool 1991

Photo Sales
This photo was taken when Blackpool town centre McDonald's opened in April 1982. Six year old Lee Scott, of Charnley Road tucks into a Big Mac with Angela Gill (left) and Alison Ankers. Look at the queue behind them of people waiting for their first taste of McDonald's

5. Retro Takeaways

This photo was taken when Blackpool town centre McDonald's opened in April 1982. Six year old Lee Scott, of Charnley Road tucks into a Big Mac with Angela Gill (left) and Alison Ankers. Look at the queue behind them of people waiting for their first taste of McDonald's

Photo Sales
This was KFC in 1988 on Whitegate Drive. It had undergone a total re-vamp 11 years after being the first Blackpool franchise to open in 1977. It was the 16th Kentucky Fried Chicken in the country

6. Retro Takeaways

This was KFC in 1988 on Whitegate Drive. It had undergone a total re-vamp 11 years after being the first Blackpool franchise to open in 1977. It was the 16th Kentucky Fried Chicken in the country

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolKFCMcDonald's

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.