Our eating habits were changing and fast food style eateries began to take over. Some of these go back a bit and it’s fascinating to see how rebranding has altered the venues over the years. There’s others as well – Burgerdome is in there, remember that after nights out in Blackpool?
McDonald's on Chapel Street in 1995. It was under The Boardwalk night club - remember that?
Chicken George on ocean Boulevard, Blackpool 1990
KFC - we think on Talbot Road. Can anyone confirm?
Burger King in central Blackpool 1991
This photo was taken when Blackpool town centre McDonald's opened in April 1982. Six year old Lee Scott, of Charnley Road tucks into a Big Mac with Angela Gill (left) and Alison Ankers. Look at the queue behind them of people waiting for their first taste of McDonald's
This was KFC in 1988 on Whitegate Drive. It had undergone a total re-vamp 11 years after being the first Blackpool franchise to open in 1977. It was the 16th Kentucky Fried Chicken in the country
