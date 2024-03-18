It’s Blackpool's oldest pier and is steeped in history, memories and stories which echo through the decades. These photos snapshot a brief history in time through the 1980s and 90s.
A spring clean at one of the pier's kiosks ready for the season in 1982
A superb shot looking through the pier during work to replace the boards in 1983
The view of Blackpool from one of the helicopters looking over The North Pier
Strolling along the pier in the mid 90s
An aerial view of North Pier in January 1984
