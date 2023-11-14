35 fascinating Blackpool pictures from 1958 including old shops and streets, Jimmy Armfield and Al Capone's car
We are throwing back the years with these fabulous pictures of Blackpool in the year of 1958.
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:44 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 10:45 GMT
It’s outside living memory for many of us and so bring a glimpse of our town 65 years ago. Who knew that gangster Al Capone’s car was sold through auction in Blackpool? Dramatic floods under the railway bridge on Devonshire Road, snow capped roofs and football great Jimmy Armfield’s wedding are among these great pictures which wrap up a year.
