News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

35 fascinating Blackpool pictures from 1958 including old shops and streets, Jimmy Armfield and Al Capone's car

We are throwing back the years with these fabulous pictures of Blackpool in the year of 1958.
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:44 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 10:45 GMT

It’s outside living memory for many of us and so bring a glimpse of our town 65 years ago. Who knew that gangster Al Capone’s car was sold through auction in Blackpool? Dramatic floods under the railway bridge on Devonshire Road, snow capped roofs and football great Jimmy Armfield’s wedding are among these great pictures which wrap up a year.

In case you missed them: 25 nostalgic scenes of Blackpool in 1960 including pubs, old shops and cinemas

19 emotive Blackpool beach pictures from days gone by including the Promenade, Blackpool Tower and Piers

29 landlords from Blackpool pubs who pulled the pints in the 90s and 00s including Wheatsheaf, Bloomfield, Flashman's and The Queens

Christmas parade for RHO Hills in 1958. Photo: Ron White

1. Blackpool, 1958

Christmas parade for RHO Hills in 1958. Photo: Ron White Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Marks & Spencer in Church Street

2. Blackpool, 1958

Marks & Spencer in Church Street Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Work continues on the Central Promenade subway during the summer of 1958

3. Blackpool 1958

Work continues on the Central Promenade subway during the summer of 1958 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Trailer Tram Coastal Tour. The 'Progress' twin tram car 276 at the start of it's first official run to Fleetwood in April 1958 with Blackpool Mayor Ald. H Grimbleston, at the controls.

4. Blackpool, 1958

Trailer Tram Coastal Tour. The 'Progress' twin tram car 276 at the start of it's first official run to Fleetwood in April 1958 with Blackpool Mayor Ald. H Grimbleston, at the controls. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
The Choir at Devonshire Road Juniors. Included in the picture are Marilyn Taylor, Susan Ashton, Viv Twemlow, Katherine Lord, Dallas Porter, Bob Hirst, Chris Mitchell, Alan Blofield, Paul Smith, Alan Noble and Jimmy Quigley, Miss Peet and Mr Powell are also in attendance

5. Blackpool, 1958

The Choir at Devonshire Road Juniors. Included in the picture are Marilyn Taylor, Susan Ashton, Viv Twemlow, Katherine Lord, Dallas Porter, Bob Hirst, Chris Mitchell, Alan Blofield, Paul Smith, Alan Noble and Jimmy Quigley, Miss Peet and Mr Powell are also in attendance Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Marks and Spencers Christmas party 1958

6. Blackpool, 1958

Marks and Spencers Christmas party 1958 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBlackpool Tower