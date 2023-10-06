News you can trust since 1873
19 emotive Blackpool beach pictures from days gone by including the Promenade, Blackpool Tower and Piers

These are classic British seaside resort pictures captured in Blackpool
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 10:25 BST

They’re emotive, nostalgic and provide a wonderful insight into Blackpool beach in days gone by. The crowds where you can hardly put a pin between the people, couples asleep in the sunshine, families padding in the sea together and… knotted handkerchiefs.

These children are having the time of their lives playing in the sea. Photo: John Gay/Historic England/Mary Evans

1. Beach scenes of yesteryear

These children are having the time of their lives playing in the sea. Photo: John Gay/Historic England/Mary Evans Photo: Submit

Keeping cool on Blackpool beach, 1940s? Picture credit: John Gay/Historic England/Mary Evans Picture Library

2. Beach scenes from yesteryear

Keeping cool on Blackpool beach, 1940s? Picture credit: John Gay/Historic England/Mary Evans Picture Library Photo: John Gay/Historic England/Mary Evans Picture Library

A happy scene as families play in the sea in the shadow of Blackpool Tower

3. Beach scenes from yesteryear

A happy scene as families play in the sea in the shadow of Blackpool Tower Photo: John Gay/Historic England/Mary Evans

Pals playing in the sand on Blackpool beach

4. Pals playing in the sand on Blackpool beach

Pals playing in the sand on Blackpool beach Photo: Photo: John Gay/Historic England/Mary Evans

This picture formed part of a Grundy Art Gallery Exhibition of photos from the English Heritage National Monuments Records. The crowded beach scene was from the 1950s. Picture credit: Photo: John Gay/Historic England/Mary Evans

5. Beach scenes of yesteryear

This picture formed part of a Grundy Art Gallery Exhibition of photos from the English Heritage National Monuments Records. The crowded beach scene was from the 1950s. Picture credit: Photo: John Gay/Historic England/Mary Evans Photo: Photo: John Gay/Historic England/Mary Evans

Blackpool in the 1940s. Picture credit: John Gay/Historic England/Mary Evans

6. Beach scenes of yesteryear

Blackpool in the 1940s. Picture credit: John Gay/Historic England/Mary Evans Photo: Photo: John Gay/Historic England/Mary Evans

