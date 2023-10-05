News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
M6 reopens after crash shuts motorway
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar

Coronation Street in Blackpool: 34 retro photos of Corrie actors from Brooke Vincent to Julie Hesmondhalgh

Coronation Street has swapped the cobbles for the sands at Blackpool on many occasions to film storylines on location.
By Claire Lark
Published 28th Mar 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 08:45 BST

The affinity between the two goes back to the 1960s with the fictional characters looking to Blackpool for holidays, days out, secret affairs and the times when their kids have run away to the bright lights of the seaside. And we have seen highly emotive storylines such as Roy and Hayley’s trip to Blackpool after Hayley had been diagnosed with terminal cancer. And who can forget possibly the most talked about scene of all – at least locally – when Alan Bradley was struck by a Blackpool tram after his wife Rita fled from his grasp. It was watched by than 27 million people.

These photos are reminder of some of the most well-remembered Blackpool moments, many from behind the scenes as camera crews filmed the Corrie characters we have all grown up with.

In case you missed them:

A look back at iconic Coronation Street storyline filmed in Blackpool and watched by millions

27 Blackpool landladies you might remember from the town's pubs in the 90s and 00s

Love Blackpool? Love Nostalgia? Join our Facebook page Blackpool Gazette Retro

Brooke Vincent and Sally Ann Matthews take a selfie while filming in Blackpool

1. Coronation Street in Blackpool

Brooke Vincent and Sally Ann Matthews take a selfie while filming in Blackpool Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
The Brennans and the Tilsleys on the sands in November 2000

2. Coronation Street in Blackpool

The Brennans and the Tilsleys on the sands in November 2000 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Glamour girls: Rita, Bet and Mavis on Blackpool Prom in 1985

3. Coronation Street in Blackpool

Glamour girls: Rita, Bet and Mavis on Blackpool Prom in 1985 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Cast Members Richard Hawley and Sally Ann Mathews filming in 2016

4. Coronation Street in Blackpool

Cast Members Richard Hawley and Sally Ann Mathews filming in 2016 Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Strolling on the prom in 2002. Pictured left to right are: Georgia Taylor as Toyah, Alan Halsall as Tyrone, Samia Ghadie as Maria, Ryan Thomas as Jason, Jennie McAlpine as Fiz, and Andy Whyment as Kirk

5. Coronation Street in Blackpool

Strolling on the prom in 2002. Pictured left to right are: Georgia Taylor as Toyah, Alan Halsall as Tyrone, Samia Ghadie as Maria, Ryan Thomas as Jason, Jennie McAlpine as Fiz, and Andy Whyment as Kirk Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Actor Julie Hesmondhalgh filming at Blackpool's Imperial Hotel in 2013

6. Coronation Street in Blackpool

Actor Julie Hesmondhalgh filming at Blackpool's Imperial Hotel in 2013 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolBrooke VincentFacebook