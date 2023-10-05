Coronation Street in Blackpool: 34 retro photos of Corrie actors from Brooke Vincent to Julie Hesmondhalgh
The affinity between the two goes back to the 1960s with the fictional characters looking to Blackpool for holidays, days out, secret affairs and the times when their kids have run away to the bright lights of the seaside. And we have seen highly emotive storylines such as Roy and Hayley’s trip to Blackpool after Hayley had been diagnosed with terminal cancer. And who can forget possibly the most talked about scene of all – at least locally – when Alan Bradley was struck by a Blackpool tram after his wife Rita fled from his grasp. It was watched by than 27 million people.
These photos are reminder of some of the most well-remembered Blackpool moments, many from behind the scenes as camera crews filmed the Corrie characters we have all grown up with.
