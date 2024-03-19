25 nostalgic pictures of Blackpool in the years 1975-1976 from motorways to heatwaves

They were both memorable years in Blackpool.

By Claire Lark
Published 19th Mar 2024, 13:51 GMT

From fighter jets landing on the M55 and scaling Blackpool Tower in 1975 to the memorable year of 1976 - the year of that heatwave - these photos encompass what Blackpool was like, events, people, town and streets spanning two years.

The old walkway which stretched from the promenade to Bank Hey Street to transport pedestrians safely to the beach. It's long gone now.

The Fylde Water Board, on Sefton Street which occupied this site until it's demolition in 1975 to make way for the Houndshill Shopping Centre. Historical Blackpool from 'Blackpool Through Time by Allan Wood and Ted Lightbown.'

North side of Victoria Street in 1976

Fylde Transport Department depot in December 1976

In April 1975 British Aerospace demonstrated the versatility of the Jaguar fighter by turning the almost completed M55 at Weeton into a runway. This was a mock emergency landing

Filming of Ken Russell's "Valentino" at Blackpool Tower Circus in 1976. Film extras heading down Victoria Street towards the Tower

