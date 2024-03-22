It's a terraced house on Grafton Street and is on the market for £85,000. With two bedrooms, renovated throughout it would make an ideal home for a first time buyer. It's up for sale with The Square Room
Historical Blackpool house built in 1900 on Reads Avenue is new to the property market and is outstanding
