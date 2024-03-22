Bargain 2 bed Blackpool terraced house for sale which is light and airy with no chain

This is an absolute bargain.

By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 12:39 GMT

It's a terraced house on Grafton Street and is on the market for £85,000. With two bedrooms, renovated throughout it would make an ideal home for a first time buyer. It's up for sale with The Square Room

