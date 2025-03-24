37 thriving scenes which echo 1980s Blackpool, from the Golden Mile to trams

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 24th Mar 2025, 14:52 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 14:57 BST

Blackpool thrived in the 1980s.

It was the time when the annual conferences added a political undertone to the town's spirited atmosphere which saw deckchairs lining the promenade as far as the eye could see. The town's iconic trams rumbed along the seafront ferrying tourists to the town's attractions.

The town centre was alive with shoppers, as were the hundreds of guest houses.

These amazing pictures from the mighty Getty Archive paint Blackpool in a different light.

The Golden Mile Centre in 1987

1. 1980s Blackpool

The Golden Mile Centre in 1987 | Getty Images

Crowds of holidaymakers relax in the summer sun

2. 1980s Blackpool

Crowds of holidaymakers relax in the summer sun | Getty Images

A woman ponders the illuminated front of Gipsy Rosalee's fortune telling service i9n 1983. The sign says that Gipsy Rosalee was the queen of the Golden Mile and the photographs display famous customers including Jimmy Tarbuck and Eddie Large

3. 1980s Blackpool

A woman ponders the illuminated front of Gipsy Rosalee's fortune telling service i9n 1983. The sign says that Gipsy Rosalee was the queen of the Golden Mile and the photographs display famous customers including Jimmy Tarbuck and Eddie Large | Getty Images

The exterior of the Winter Gardens theatre advertising magician Paul Daniels summer show in 1983

4. 1980s Blackpool

The exterior of the Winter Gardens theatre advertising magician Paul Daniels summer show in 1983 | Getty Images

Crowds of holidaymakers and kiosks offering tea, coffee, ices, whelks and cockles and shrimps as snacks on the beach in 1983

5. 1980s Blackpool

Crowds of holidaymakers and kiosks offering tea, coffee, ices, whelks and cockles and shrimps as snacks on the beach in 1983 | Getty Images

A view of the pier and coast from Blackpool Tower in 1983

6. 1980s Blackpool

A view of the pier and coast from Blackpool Tower in 1983 | Getty Images

