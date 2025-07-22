I caught the Fleetwood Pier fire story on Sky News while on holiday in Spain and it was devastating to watch

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

It was surreal to see my home town headlining on Sky News whilst on holiday.

It was September 9th 2008 and Fleetwood Pier was on fire, it had made the top story on the news and I vividly remember switching on the TV in a villa in Spain.

The strapline at the bottom of the screen said ‘huge blaze at Fleetwood Pier’ - I had to look twice. It was so sad to see the footage - flames leaping from the pier building, the twisted metal of the iron framework and our local fire teams battling to dampen the flames. All I could do was watch. I’d have been there, reporting the story, had I been at home.

Our town has woken to see huge plumes of smoke and 70ft flames leaping from the Edwardian attraction - the pier where I’d spent hours with my grandad as a child.

Despite the efforts of more than 70 firefighters, the historic boardwalk was completely engulfed. Water was pumped from the sea and nearby boating lake, while aerial ladders and high powered jets were used.

But it was all in vain as by 8am the pier had been transformed into a tangled mess of twisted metal and burnt out buildings. Within a few weeks the site had been demolished and cleared and despite efforts to redevelop the site, it remains untouched. These pictures are sad reminder of what happened and how events unfolded...

The sign crashes to the ground

1. Fleetwood Pier Fire

The sign crashes to the ground Photo: bostock/lock

Linda Owen grabbed this picture from the houses opposite as fire took hold

2. Fleetwood Pier Fire

Linda Owen grabbed this picture from the houses opposite as fire took hold Photo: Submit

The blaze at its height

3. Fleetwood Pier Fire

The blaze at its height Photo: Linda Owen

Flames lap the underside of the crumbled building

4. Fleetwood Pier Fire

Flames lap the underside of the crumbled building Photo: bostock/lock

The view from Knott End

5. Fleetwood Pier Fire

The view from Knott End Photo: bostock/lock

Fire chiefs discuss their next move

6. Fleetwood Pier Fire

Fire chiefs discuss their next move Photo: Rob Lock

