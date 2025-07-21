45 brilliant memories snapped in Blackpool schools in the 00s and you might be pictured

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 21st Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

These brilliant pictures span the years 2003 to 2005 and bring back memories from schools across Blackpool.

From music, dance and drama to baking bread, inspection celebrations, teachers and classrooms they round up three years of memories. You might be pictured…

ICYMI: 31 treasured scenes of Blackpool schools in decades past including Fylde Coast ones

27 fascinating photographs of Blackpool's oldest historic landmarks in their earliest days

13 nostalgic pictures of historic Metropole Hotel in Blackpool set on its own 'island'

For all your Blackpool nostalgia needs - sign up for the Gazette’s retro newsletter

St George's C of E High School, Daniel Shorrocks, Simon Wilkinson, Hayley Gouhar and Natalie Burgoyne

1. School Memories 2003-2005

St George's C of E High School, Daniel Shorrocks, Simon Wilkinson, Hayley Gouhar and Natalie Burgoyne Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Children from Collegiate High School performing their Cristmas Carol concert in sign language at St Mark's Church, Layton

2. School Memories 2003-2005

Children from Collegiate High School performing their Cristmas Carol concert in sign language at St Mark's Church, Layton Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Montgomery High School (Bispham) girls rugby league team. Back, from left, Emma Hughes, Kim Pinington, Danielle Bentley, Ashleigh Loco, Linzi Hull. Front, from left, Hannah Wrigley, Sara Benjil, Alex Smith (captain) and Hannah Walsh

3. School Memories 2003-2005

Montgomery High School (Bispham) girls rugby league team. Back, from left, Emma Hughes, Kim Pinington, Danielle Bentley, Ashleigh Loco, Linzi Hull. Front, from left, Hannah Wrigley, Sara Benjil, Alex Smith (captain) and Hannah Walsh Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Pupils at Palatine School in Blackpool arrive at school with heavy bags to illustrate how children were damaging their backs by taking too much to school. Pic L-R: Alex Judge, Kayne Dickinson, Rebecca Holland, Shannen Cooper and Sam Valentine

4. School Memories 2003-2005

Pupils at Palatine School in Blackpool arrive at school with heavy bags to illustrate how children were damaging their backs by taking too much to school. Pic L-R: Alex Judge, Kayne Dickinson, Rebecca Holland, Shannen Cooper and Sam Valentine Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Collegiate High School get Busy Planting trees in the school grounds

5. School Memories 2003-2005

Collegiate High School get Busy Planting trees in the school grounds Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
St George's High school Year 8 netball team. At the back, Elyse Cottrell, Kayleigh Senrle Hayley Thompson and Katie Buckley with Luchia Gray, Hannah Johnston and Reanna Lee at the front

6. School Memories 2003-2005

St George's High school Year 8 netball team. At the back, Elyse Cottrell, Kayleigh Senrle Hayley Thompson and Katie Buckley with Luchia Gray, Hannah Johnston and Reanna Lee at the front Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolDanceMemoriesTeachersNostalgia
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice