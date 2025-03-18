Poulton’s origins date back to at least the 11th century and its name reflects its location on the Fylde Coast as ‘farmstead by a pool’ - Skippool Creek. The town retains much of its historic character, including St Chad’s Church which dates back to medieval times. These photos go back to the turn of the 20th Century to the 1980s
In this view of Carleton Crossroads in the 1950s Carleton Church of England School can be seen on the right, a school in Carleton was first mentioned in the will of Elizabeth Wilson in 1680. The school was demolished in the 1970s after a new school was built further along Bispham Road and houses now stand in it's place. The buildings in the centre, including a baker's advertising Hovis, are still there today and now include an upholsterer's, a dry cleaner's and a hairdresser's | National World
Historic Poulton with cattle being led from the cattle market which was held on land behind the Golden Ball ( in the background ). The land and buildings , which were once used as stables and sheds for the cattle, are to be redeveloped by Booths who are building a new supermarket on the site | National World
Poulton in the 1930s without a crocus to be seen | National World
Poulton-le-Fylde market place in 1955, at the junction with Blackpool Old Road. On the corner was Richard's the ironmonger's, which stocked everything that a farmer might need, plus domestic items. Next door on Blackpool Old Road was the Stocks Press and then the Old England Confectioners | National World
Coronation of King George V1 - crowds gather to celebrate in Poulton Square, 1937 | National World
