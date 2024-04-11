Before the advent of motoring, travelling by train was one of the more popular modes of transport and our corner of the world had a whole network of stations dotted around the area. Blackpool had three large stations. Dave Hanson said: This was when Blackpool had 3 grand stations.....not the cold, soulless, dull, lifeless overpriced cafe station that Blackpool is left with. Do you agree with him? Do you still remember the bustling stations we once had? These pictures go back to the early days as well as the more recent past with some reminding us of the days of steam.