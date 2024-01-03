News you can trust since 1873
25 breathtaking Blackpool pictures which define its early building and structure heritage

Blackpool has a rich heritage of fascinating buildings, from famous landmarks to fine examples of Art Deco.

By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 15:35 GMT

We’ve rounded up some of the most iconic ones from their very earliest days, most are still standing but some are lost and forgotten...

The Great Wheel 1890-1910. A view across the rooftops towards the Great Wheel beside the Winter Gardens in Blackpool. The wheel was erected at the end of the 19th century on the corner of Adelaide Street and Coronation Street

1. Blackpool's early buildings and structures

A police officer directing traffic near Blackpool North railway station, Blackpool, UK, 8th November 1968

2. Blackpool's earliest and oldest buildings

The windmill which used to stand at the south end of Blackpool. This was in 1950

3. Blackpool's earliest and oldest buildings

A rare picture of crowds gathering outside a Katzenjammer Castle funhouse situated at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Did anyone know this existed?

4. Blackpool's oldest and earliest buildings

Blackpool market with the Tower in the background

5. Blackpool's earliest and oldest buildings

Talbot Square in Blackpool, with the Theatre Royal and Talbot Dining Rooms in the background, 1893

6. Blackpool's earliest and oldest buildings

