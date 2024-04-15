"I remember when Blackpool had grand stations" 25 evocotive pictures of train stations in days gone by

Blackpool is entwined with railway tracks through its two main stations and elsewhere across the Fylde Coast

By Claire Lark
Published 8th Jan 2024, 13:22 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 10:38 BST

Before the advent of motoring, travelling by train was one of the more popular modes of transport and our corner of the world had a whole network of stations dotted around the area. Blackpool had three large stations. Dave Hanson said: This was when Blackpool had 3 grand stations.....not the cold, soulless, dull, lifeless overpriced cafe station that Blackpool is left with. Do you agree with him? Do you still remember the bustling stations we once had? These pictures go back to the early days as well as the more recent past with some reminding us of the days of steam.

Lost scenes of our railway stations

Lost scenes of our railway stations

Junction of Breck Road and Station Road in the early 1900s. The Royal Oak is another of Poulton's long established pubs and was once popular with the workers of the adjacent British Railway goods sidings.

Junction of Breck Road and Station Road in the early 1900s. The Royal Oak is another of Poulton's long established pubs and was once popular with the workers of the adjacent British Railway goods sidings.

Building works at Poulton Railway Station in the 90s

Building works at Poulton Railway Station in the 90s

Poulton Railway Station

Poulton Railway Station

5. Lost Railway Scenes

Poulton Railway Station in the 1990s

Poulton Railway Station in the 1990s

