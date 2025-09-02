Emotive and nostalgic, they reflect the vibe of the era from local rocks bands and popular night spots to how we spent our summer afternoons on the beach to ice skating and the changing urban scene. It’s incredible that they are half a century old.
1. Blackpool, 1970s
The wire fencing at the front of the Kop kept spectators well back so that their view was not too screened by the mesh during the Blackpool-York match, the first time that the new fencing had been in use. 1970s | National World
2. Blackpool, 1970s
The promenade bridge and walkway to Houndshill were built in the 1970s | National World
3. Blackpool, 1970s
A double decker tram derailed on Blackpool Promenade near South Pier in the 1970s | National World
4. Blackpool, 1970s
Who else but the Diddymen would join Ken Dodd for this smiling line up in the late 1970s | National World
5. Blackpool, 1970s
Ken Dodd on Blackpool Tower in the early 1970s | National World
6. Blackpool, 1970
Holidaymakers, 1970 | National World