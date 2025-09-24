'I love the history' - Cottage for sale dating back to 1600s is the oldest standing property in Thornton

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 24th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Tucked away in a busy residential area in the heart of Thornton-Cleveleys is this quirky little piece of history that dates back to the 1600s and is said to be the oldest standing property in the area.

This isn’t your average residential cottage.

The Cottage is a centuries-old Grade II listed stunner that’s been lovingly brought back to life by the current owners.

Restored with a whole lot of love (and a few buckets of horsehair and lime), The Cottage keeps its traditional charm — think cobbled walls, beamed ceilings, and buckets of character — with just the right amount of modern comfort thrown in.

It’s stunning and the only way to appreciate it is to take a photographic tour...

The property is on the market for £420,000 with iMove Sales and Lettings, Poulton-Le-Fylde

ICYMI: Glass atrium for superb 3 bed house for sale in desirable Poulton-le-Fylde with stand-out features

Instantly recognisable 4 bed detached house on Mains Lane in Poulton for sale with a massive garden

Contemporary and beautifully renovated 3 bed semi for sale in Blackpool with 19ft long sleek kitchen

Crabtree Road, Thornton

1. iMove Sales and Lettings, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Crabtree Road, Thornton | iMove Sales and Lettings, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Crabtree Road, Thornton

2. iMove Sales and Lettings, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Crabtree Road, Thornton | iMove Sales and Lettings, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Crabtree Road, Thornton

3. iMove Sales and Lettings, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Crabtree Road, Thornton | iMove Sales and Lettings, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Crabtree Road, Thornton

4. iMove Sales and Lettings, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Crabtree Road, Thornton | iMove Sales and Lettings, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Crabtree Road, Thornton

5. iMove Sales and Lettings, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Crabtree Road, Thornton | iMove Sales and Lettings, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Crabtree Road, Thornton

6. iMove Sales and Lettings, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Crabtree Road, Thornton | iMove Sales and Lettings, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:The CottageThorntonHistoryPropertyMains Lane
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice