It has a modern, contemporary interior and the standout feature is the stunning 19ft long dining kitchen, fitted with sleek, modern units and seamlessly flowing into a second lounge area, perfect for open-plan living and entertaining.
The home also offers a welcoming main living room, three well-proportioned bedrooms, and a stylishly designed family bathroom.
It’s on the market for £172,950 with McDonald, Fylde Coast
