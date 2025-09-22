Contemporary and beautifully renovated 3 bed semi for sale in Blackpool with 19ft long sleek kitchen

New to the market, this beautifully presented house has been thoughtfully modernised.

It has a modern, contemporary interior and the standout feature is the stunning 19ft long dining kitchen, fitted with sleek, modern units and seamlessly flowing into a second lounge area, perfect for open-plan living and entertaining.

The home also offers a welcoming main living room, three well-proportioned bedrooms, and a stylishly designed family bathroom.

It’s on the market for £172,950 with McDonald, Fylde Coast

Salmsbury Avenue, Blackpool

Salmsbury Avenue, Blackpool | McDonald, Fylde Coast

Salmsbury Avenue, Blackpool

Salmsbury Avenue, Blackpool | McDonald, Fylde Coast

Salmsbury Avenue, Blackpool

Salmsbury Avenue, Blackpool | McDonald, Fylde Coast

Salmsbury Avenue, Blackpool

Salmsbury Avenue, Blackpool | McDonald, Fylde Coast

Salmsbury Avenue, Blackpool

Salmsbury Avenue, Blackpool | McDonald, Fylde Coast

Salmsbury Avenue, Blackpool

Salmsbury Avenue, Blackpool | McDonald, Fylde Coast

