Instantly recognisable 4 bed detached house on Mains Lane in Poulton for sale with a massive garden

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 19th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

This is a traditional detached family home on Mains Lane in Poulton

It has four bedrooms and provides spacious accommodatioin in an extensive plot.

There are three reception rooms, a large modern kitchen, bathroom and a room ready to be fitted as en ensuite.

There’s ample off-road parking to the front, a good sized rear garden and a tandem workshop.

Take a tour...

Mains Lane, Poulton

Photo Sales
Photo Sales
Photo Sales
Photo Sales
Photo Sales
Photo Sales
