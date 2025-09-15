This wonderful semi-detached house on Laidley’s Walk is opposite the boating lake in Fleetwood and has the most fabulous views of Morecamble Bay and the Lake Distroict beyond.
It’s stunning inside with bay windows, a fitted kitchen and dining room, conservatory and four bedrooms, the master with a walk-in wardrobe and shower room.
It has utility and storage outbuildings and lovely gardens.
It’s on the market for £480,000 with Harris & Co, Fleetwood
I tour Lancashire's most expensive home for sale that's centuries old with Gothic look and majestic rooms