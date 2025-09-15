Stand-out Fleetwood house on Laidley's Walk for sale with Lake District views, four beds and gorgeous rooms

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 15th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Welcome to Northbourne.

This wonderful semi-detached house on Laidley’s Walk is opposite the boating lake in Fleetwood and has the most fabulous views of Morecamble Bay and the Lake Distroict beyond.

It’s stunning inside with bay windows, a fitted kitchen and dining room, conservatory and four bedrooms, the master with a walk-in wardrobe and shower room.

It has utility and storage outbuildings and lovely gardens.

It’s on the market for £480,000 with Harris & Co, Fleetwood

Take a tour...

Laidley's Walk, Fleetwood

