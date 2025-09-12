At £10,000,000, Storrs Hall Estate is nestled in the heart of The Lune Valley, between the villages of Arkholme and Gressingham.

It’s a mansion with an abundance of rooms and an estate with more properties. Despite it’s grandeur and enormous appearance it provides a manageable home having a very fine suite of principal reception rooms with original period features and amazing views over the Lune Valley and the famous Yorkshire Dales Three Peaks.

Storrs Hall is located to the southeast of the village of Arkholme, a sought-after and picturesque village in the Lune Valley. Kirkby Lonsdale isn’t far away and Lancaster is a short drive.

William Storrs gave his name to the property which originally stood on the site in 1242/43. It remained in the Storrs family until 1701 when it passed to Doctor Anthony Askew who had married into the Storrs family. Dr Askew built a medieval house on the site in 1716.

In 1848, Dr Askew's descendant, Henry William Askew, sold the estate to Francis Pearson, a local solicitor in Kirkby Lonsdale (known as the Kirkby Devil) who rebuilt the Grade II Listed hall in its present gothic style.

Built of sandstone with a slate roof in the domestic gothic style, the house has a four storey embaffled tower to the rear with an octagonal corner turret.

It’s on the market for £10,000,000 with Davis & Bowring, Kirkby Lonsdale

