Exceptional 5 bed family home with cinema room and Hobbit house up for sale in Fleetwood

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 12th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

This is an exceptional detached residence offering everything a modern family could wish for.

Set in an impressive plot, the property on Fleetwood Road in Fleetwood offers high-quality finishes throughout.

The home boasts a spacious front lounge, a versatile cinema room, and a stunning rear lounge with a two-sided gas fire.

The open-plan dining kitchen features integrated appliances and granite worktops, flowing seamlessly into a 24'11 conservatory.

The master bedroom includes a dressing room and ensuite, while outside you'll find a west-facing garden with a fitted bar and unique hobbit house.

A detached garage, car port, and ample parking complete this truly remarkable home.

It’s on the market for £575,000 with Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast

