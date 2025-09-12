Set in an impressive plot, the property on Fleetwood Road in Fleetwood offers high-quality finishes throughout.
The home boasts a spacious front lounge, a versatile cinema room, and a stunning rear lounge with a two-sided gas fire.
The open-plan dining kitchen features integrated appliances and granite worktops, flowing seamlessly into a 24'11 conservatory.
The master bedroom includes a dressing room and ensuite, while outside you'll find a west-facing garden with a fitted bar and unique hobbit house.
A detached garage, car port, and ample parking complete this truly remarkable home.
It’s on the market for £575,000 with Susan Eve Estate Agency, Fylde Coast