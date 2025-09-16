Instantly recognisable Blackpool house for sale is chinzy and trapped in the 80s but what a home it could be

Published 16th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Instantly recognisable to everyone who uses Devonshire Road, 521 is nothing less than an architectural gem of its time.

Trapped in the chinzy era of the 1980s, this amazing property is ready for an upgrade but offers a wealth of accommodation.

The living space actually spread over five floors and is currently arranged with five Bedrooms, three Bathrooms, three Reception rooms and a Dining Kitchen.

There are countless potential configurations to adapt the house into the home of your dreams.

It is sold with no onward chain.

Devonshire Road, Blackpool

Devonshire Road, Blackpool | McDonald, Fylde Coast

Devonshire Road, Blackpool

Devonshire Road, Blackpool | McDonald, Fylde Coast

Devonshire Road, Blackpool

Devonshire Road, Blackpool | McDonald, Fylde Coast

Devonshire Road, Blackpool

Devonshire Road, Blackpool | McDonald, Fylde Coast

Devonshire Road, Blackpool

Devonshire Road, Blackpool | McDonald, Fylde Coast

Devonshire Road, Blackpool

Devonshire Road, Blackpool | McDonald, Fylde Coast

