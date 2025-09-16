Trapped in the chinzy era of the 1980s, this amazing property is ready for an upgrade but offers a wealth of accommodation.
The living space actually spread over five floors and is currently arranged with five Bedrooms, three Bathrooms, three Reception rooms and a Dining Kitchen.
There are countless potential configurations to adapt the house into the home of your dreams.
It is sold with no onward chain.
