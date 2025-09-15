19 unmissable street scenes of Fleetwood to stir memories of the 70s, 80s and 90s

They encompass the decades of the 70s, 80s and 90s when Fleetwood still had a fishing industry and a thriving high street. They show the streets where we lived in what was a transitional time for the port as new developments appeared and parts of the old Fleetwood began to disappear. There are a couple of brilliant aerial photos, the old prefabs in Percy Street are featured as well as streets photos which will take you back to another time...
Another photo of the prefabs in Percy Street in 1984. The caption on the back tells how Cyril Nicholas, who lived in the Memorial Park, had started a petition urging Wyre Council not to sell land on Percy Street to a housing association. He was flighting to preserve the park and had gathered 200 signatures Photo: National World
This photo was taken in October 1981 and shows Radcliffe Road properties up for sale. Houses were on the market but interest rates were sky-high Photo: National World
Wyre Street, January 1980. The caption on the back of the picture says 'Wyre Street, Fleetwood - where the council have tried to preserve a community' Photo: National World
This superb aerial shot was taken in 1985. It shows the maze of tiny properties in the oldest part of the town, including Arthur Street, Kent Street and Aughton Street. North Albert Street cuts through to the right. The docks in the distance, Fleetwood Power Station and the old cooling towers form a backdrop to this typical 1980s scene Photo: National World
Work underway on properties on the corner of Victoria Street and North Albert Street, early 90s Photo: National World
On the back of this 1987 photo, it says: 'Another area of Fleetwood to be beautified is the former King Street site. Boxed in by Preston Street and Mount Street, the land has been turned into a parking area. It forms part of the Mount Street improvement scheme carried out by Wyre Council. Old fashioned lamp posts, seating, trees and flower beds complete the project.' Photo: National World