I asked Chat GPT to pick the best ever retro photos from Blackpool and this is what AI thought

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 10th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

There are thousands of retro photos from our archives on the Internet.

We decided to ask AI which ones were the best and why and through Chat GPT we soon came up with ‘it’s favourites’.

They were striking street scenes, the pictures with the best stories.

AI described them as ‘diverse eras covered’ ‘spanning from the 1930s to the 1980s and tracing architectural, social, and commercial evolution.

It said they were authentic moments capturing real-life settings—from bustling streets and attractions to relaxed beach scenes.

‘Historical layers’ was a phrase used summed up by ‘whether it's redevelopment, leisure, or urban infrastructure, each image tells a unique story of Blackpool’s changing face.’

Do you like them too?

A quintessential glimpse of the town centre, offering a sense of pace and life during that era.

1. The Strand, 1970

A quintessential glimpse of the town centre, offering a sense of pace and life during that era. | National World

This photograph captures Bank Hey Street post‑pedestrianisation in 1973, marking a pivotal transformation in how the town centre served its visitors and shoppers.

2. Bank Hey Street, pedestrianised era

This photograph captures Bank Hey Street post‑pedestrianisation in 1973, marking a pivotal transformation in how the town centre served its visitors and shoppers. | National World

Historic streets and vanishing theatre (mid‑20th century) A police officer directs traffic near Blackpool North railway station in 1968, while the image of the old Borough Theatre (later Bannister’s Bazaar, then Queens) evokes memories of a long-gone cultural landmark.

3. Historic streets and vanishing theatre

Historic streets and vanishing theatre (mid‑20th century) A police officer directs traffic near Blackpool North railway station in 1968, while the image of the old Borough Theatre (later Bannister’s Bazaar, then Queens) evokes memories of a long-gone cultural landmark. | National World

A striking 1970s image showing how deliveries to Church Street shops navigated—by maneuvering racks of dresses and suits through pedestrian crowds.

4. Church Street pedestrian precinct, 1971

A striking 1970s image showing how deliveries to Church Street shops navigated—by maneuvering racks of dresses and suits through pedestrian crowds. | National World

A classic street view looking toward the Hippodrome, with St John’s Church on the left and the Empress picture theatre on the right—pure early 20th‑century atmosphere.

5. Church Street in 1925

A classic street view looking toward the Hippodrome, with St John’s Church on the left and the Empress picture theatre on the right—pure early 20th‑century atmosphere. | National World

A corner at Winifred and Adelaide Streets illustrates how historic streetscapes evolved—making way for developments like the Houndshill centre.

6. Changing townscape by Houndshill

A corner at Winifred and Adelaide Streets illustrates how historic streetscapes evolved—making way for developments like the Houndshill centre. | National World

