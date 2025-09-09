From its humble beginnings to a town centre with shops, shopping centres, theatres, pubs and cafes, the main drag of retail streets has changed somewhat through the years. It’s hard to imagine what it was like all those years ago. It’s changed but still very familiar. These pictures are step back in time through the decades to visit the old days.
When this view of Church Street looking towards the Hippodrome Theatre was captured in 1925, St John's Churchyard was still fenced off with it's gravestones in place and the tramlines still carried passengers to Marton . Today the area has been transformed, with open spaces, fountains and sculptures | National World
Orry's outfitters at the corner of Church Street and Bank Hey Street makes way for the new Lewis's store as the Palace block is demolished in 1962 | National World
Trams used to run along Abingdon Street. Timothy Whites Chemist is in the back ground | National World
Birley Street, 1930s | National World
The Evening Gazette and Gazette Stationers occupied the site at the junction on Victoria Street and Corporation Street. The building which housed the Stationers was once The Trevelyan Hotel which closed in 1950 | National World
View of Church Street looking towards the promenade and Market Street from Grand Theatre door 2007 | National World