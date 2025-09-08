17 iconic photos that remember Blackpool's Talbot Road area from buses to trains in timeless black and white

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 8th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Talbot Road is pictured in all its retro glory in these fascinating pictures.

Talbot Road has undergone a major town centre transformation in recent years and was one of the town’s very first streets. It’s home to the train station, town centre pubs, clubs and shops and cuts through to the more residential side near Layton. These brilliant pictures take us on a journey from the early 1900s to the noughties.

A view of Blackpool North Station, Talbot Road, during a work to rule by railmen in 1972

1. Talbot Road in the past

A view of Blackpool North Station, Talbot Road, during a work to rule by railmen in 1972 | National World

Talbot Road bus station, in 1954

2. Talbot Road in the past

Talbot Road bus station, in 1954 | National World

Talbot Road Bus Station, 1939

3. Talbot Road in the past

Talbot Road Bus Station, 1939 | National World

Members of the Blackpool team of the Royal Observer Corps in their watching post on top of Talbot Road Bus Station in 1961

4. Talbot Road in the past

Members of the Blackpool team of the Royal Observer Corps in their watching post on top of Talbot Road Bus Station in 1961 | National World

A view of Blackpool North Station, Talbot Road, during work to renew the roof in 1965

5. Talbot Road in the past

A view of Blackpool North Station, Talbot Road, during work to renew the roof in 1965 | National World

Blackpool North Station, at the junction of Talbot Road and Dickson Road in 1953. The policeman, in his white coat, was a familar sight as he controlled traffic at this very busy junction. The station was the second on this site and was demolished in 1973, the first was demolished in1896

6. Talbot Road in the past

Blackpool North Station, at the junction of Talbot Road and Dickson Road in 1953. The policeman, in his white coat, was a familar sight as he controlled traffic at this very busy junction. The station was the second on this site and was demolished in 1973, the first was demolished in1896 | National World

