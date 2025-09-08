Talbot Road has undergone a major town centre transformation in recent years and was one of the town’s very first streets. It’s home to the train station, town centre pubs, clubs and shops and cuts through to the more residential side near Layton. These brilliant pictures take us on a journey from the early 1900s to the noughties.
1. Talbot Road in the past
A view of Blackpool North Station, Talbot Road, during a work to rule by railmen in 1972 | National World
2. Talbot Road in the past
Talbot Road bus station, in 1954 | National World
3. Talbot Road in the past
Talbot Road Bus Station, 1939 | National World
4. Talbot Road in the past
Members of the Blackpool team of the Royal Observer Corps in their watching post on top of Talbot Road Bus Station in 1961 | National World
5. Talbot Road in the past
A view of Blackpool North Station, Talbot Road, during work to renew the roof in 1965 | National World
6. Talbot Road in the past
Blackpool North Station, at the junction of Talbot Road and Dickson Road in 1953. The policeman, in his white coat, was a familar sight as he controlled traffic at this very busy junction.
The station was the second on this site and was demolished in 1973, the first was demolished in1896 | National World