31 fantastic pictures of Fleetwood shops some lost and forgotten that created a community on the high street

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 16th Sep 2025, 10:23 BST

There’s one thing time does - it shows the changes.

And whilst a few of these shops remain, most are long gone fragments of our high street. They go back years but most will be familiar memories of how Fleetwood shops used to be.

1. Old Fleetwood shops

Piper's Penny Bazaar was located on Lord Street in Fleetwood and the shop staff are pictured outside in about 1911. They were said to be always busy especially during the summer season. In the window are photographs of King George V and Queen Mary at their accession to the throne. Picture courtesy of Bill Curtis: Images of Fleetwood

2. Old Fleetwood shops

Piper's Penny Bazaar was located on Lord Street in Fleetwood and the shop staff are pictured outside in about 1911. They were said to be always busy especially during the summer season. In the window are photographs of King George V and Queen Mary at their accession to the throne. Picture courtesy of Bill Curtis: Images of Fleetwood | Bill Curtis

3. Cleggs fish and chip shop in the 1890s on North Albert Street

4. Old Fleetwood shops

5. Old Fleetwood shops

6. looking back - Piper's Penny Bazaar was located on Lord Street in Fleetwood and the shop staff are pictured outside in about 1911. They were said to be always busy especially during the summer season. In the window are photographs of King George V and Queen Mary at their accession to the throne. Picture courtesy of Bill Curtis: Images of Fleetwood / HISTORICAL /

