27 compelling retro photos which show two of Blackpool's best nightclubs that everyone still reminisces over

Claire Lark

Published 12th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

These photos are all from Brannigans in the 1990s and 2000s when Blackpool nightlife was booming.

The dancefloor at the iconic Brannigans, bounced to the sounds of local DJ’s. Everyone knew the venue. A prime site in the heart of Blackpool and right on the seafront, it was a meeting place for the locals. And holidaymakers loved it too. The photos pick up on packed nights on the dancefloor, theme nights and a re-opening. Of course Brannigans is still is a hot spot for nightlife and events at its prominent venue in Market Street.

Judges in the Star Search Karaoke Contest (Blackpool final) at Yates', Talbot Square, Blackpool. From left, Town Centre DJ Lee Hirst, Radio Wave's Chris Bovaird and Hayley Kay, Gazette Entertainments Editor Robin Duke.

1. The best nights out

Judges in the Star Search Karaoke Contest (Blackpool final) at Yates', Talbot Square, Blackpool. From left, Town Centre DJ Lee Hirst, Radio Wave's Chris Bovaird and Hayley Kay, Gazette Entertainments Editor Robin Duke. | National World

Revellers soak up the Brannigans atmosphere

2. Memories of Brannigans

Revellers soak up the Brannigans atmosphere | National World

Are you pictured?

3. Memories of Brannigans

Are you pictured? | National World

Finalists in the Blackpool heat of the Yates's 2004 wannabe contest

4. The best nights out

Finalists in the Blackpool heat of the Yates's 2004 wannabe contest | National World

Manchester girls in Yates's Wine Lodge

5. The best nights out

Manchester girls in Yates's Wine Lodge | National World

On the dancefloor

6. Memories of Brannigans

On the dancefloor | National World

