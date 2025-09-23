Glass atrium for superb 3 bed house for sale in desirable Poulton-le-Fylde with stand-out features

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

This is a fabulous home in the middle of Poulton on Park Road,

It has been completely renovated to a high standard and is bursting with character.

It’s deceptively spacious and has three generously proportioned double bedrooms, two reception rooms and a superb open plan kitchen, living and dining space.

There’s a stunning glass atrium and bi-fold door to the garden. It has two bathroom suites and an immaculately landscaped private rear garden.

It’s on Park Road with a price tag of £445,000 - Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Park Road, Poulton-le-Fylde

1. Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Park Road, Poulton-le-Fylde | Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Park Road, Poulton

2. Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Park Road, Poulton | Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Park Road, Poulton

3. Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Park Road, Poulton | Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Park Road, Poulton

4. Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Park Road, Poulton | Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Park Road, Poulton

5. Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Park Road, Poulton | Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Park Road, Poulton

6. Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Park Road, Poulton | Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Standard
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice