It has been completely renovated to a high standard and is bursting with character.
It’s deceptively spacious and has three generously proportioned double bedrooms, two reception rooms and a superb open plan kitchen, living and dining space.
There’s a stunning glass atrium and bi-fold door to the garden. It has two bathroom suites and an immaculately landscaped private rear garden.
1. Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde
Park Road, Poulton-le-Fylde | Royle Estate Agents, Poulton-Le-Fylde
