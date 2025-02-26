5 . The opening of the M55

Simon Alan Teale, eight, of Summerville Ave, Staining, who collected as many cuttings about the M55 motorway from local and national newspapers as he could find. he was even able to monitor how the construction had been done, having received technical info, maps and data from the construction consortium Sir Alfred McAlpine and Son - pic taken on the day the M55v was opening. Inset pic: Karl Turner, of Ribble Crescent, Kirkham, aged seven, meeting the Parliamentary Under Secretary Of State Neil Carmichael when he performed the opening of the M55. They chatted about the new road and fast cars Photo: library