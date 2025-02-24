It is the most photographed structure in our town since it was opened to the world in 1894.
But it’s not just about the actual tower. The tower’s attractions have drawn millions of visitors in through the decades - to the ballroom, circus, aquariam, zoo and its menagerie.
I go back through photos to when Blackpool Tower had an aquarium and a zoo - as well as more recent scenes
Red lamps are being placed at the top of Blackpool Tower as part of safety precautions by the Air Ministry, 1939 | National World
Fire engulfed Blackpool Tower ballroom in 1956.
An early morning picture just after the fire started with firemen attacking the fire from outside with the escape ladder | National World
King Kong has a cup of tea whilst guarding Blackpool Tower
1984 | National World
The solid silver model of Blackpool Tower is placed in its display case within the Tower itself.
The model was presented to John Bickerstaff Esc. by the shareholders of the Blackpool Tower Co Ltd as a token of their appreciation of his inestimable services as Chairman of the Company | National World
Blackpool Tower aviary and menagerie | National World
A post card of Blackpool Tower Circus | National World
