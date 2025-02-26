I wonder what people thought of Blackpool in the early 1950s when the seaside resort was starting to boom

These amazing photos take us back to Blackpool in 1950 to 1951.

From Seaside Stars to the 1951 FA Cup, Pleasure Beach, the seafront and our streets they are a step back in time to a long age era. I often wonder what people thought of Blackpool back in those days, it was when it began to boom and placed itself firmly on the tourism map.

A tram trundles down Clifton Street towards Talbot Square. The fine shelter was still intact, along with the Town Hall spire which was removed in 1966 and the Clifton Hotel is seen on the right

Stanley Junior School , Wordsworth Avenue, Blackpool was opened by Lord Derby in September 1950.

Blackpool pleasure beach Ghost Train 1951

Blackpool FC team ahead of their 1951 FA Cup match

FA Cup final Blackpool v Newcastle 28/04/1951 . Despite losing the final the team received a hero's welcome as they toured Blackpool and the Fylde in a Seagull coach seen here by Yates's Wine Lodge as they approached the Town Hall and Talbot Square for a Civic welcome

Devonshire Road School - Boys School on the left Girls School on the right

