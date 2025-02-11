I'd love to go back to Blackpool in the 1960s & 1970s for a day... 27 historic emotional retro pics

These retro photos hark back 60 years and snapshot life in Blackpool during two great decades.

Packed beaches, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, local bands, gigs and news events which shaped the years are remembered through these fascinating pictures.

These old archive pictures will have you reminiscing and saying: “I remember those days” in no time.

Pontins 1970s

1. Blackpool 1960s and 1970s

Pontins 1970s Photo: staff

Thunderbird 3 in Blackpool in the mid 1960s

2. Blackpool 1960s and 1970s

Thunderbird 3 in Blackpool in the mid 1960s Photo: submit

The Gold Mine at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, modelled on the Califorian gold rush mines of Sierra Nevada. Pictured just before it was due to open in October 1971

3. Blackpool 1960s and 1970s

The Gold Mine at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, modelled on the Califorian gold rush mines of Sierra Nevada. Pictured just before it was due to open in October 1971 Photo: staff

Blackpool's first box junction at the Church Street traffic lights, June 1971

4. Blackpool 1960s and 1970s

Blackpool's first box junction at the Church Street traffic lights, June 1971 Photo: library

Blackpool Magistrates Court in 1971

5. Blackpool 1960s and 1970s

Blackpool Magistrates Court in 1971 Photo: submit

Competitors taking part in It's a Knockout at Blackpool's open air baths

6. Blackpool 1960s and 1970s

Competitors taking part in It's a Knockout at Blackpool's open air baths Photo: National World

