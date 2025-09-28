Catapulted to clubland centre stage, the music venue, which could accommodate 5,000 people, was a superclub. It was intense and the biggest music venue in the North West.

Week in, week out from opening its doors in 2002, it was packed with capacity numbers. It had three levels of floor space, a VIP floor – and a revolving dance floor.

One reader certainly remembered queuing up. Nick Robinson said: “Queuing up for a big Saturday night with the icy cold wind whipping up church street. Those were the days!” Are you pictured?

1 . The Syndicate The opening night outside the club. Picture: Christian Blake

3 . The Syndicate A packed Syndicate nightclub

5 . The Syndicate Peter Stringfellow on the decks at the opening of Syndicate nightclub in Blackpool

6 . The Syndicate Queuing on the opening night