'I can't believe it's 23 years ago' - 28 iconic pictures of Blackpool's superclub Syndicate back to 2002

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 28th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

These brilliant pictures go right back to 2002 when Blackpool’s Syndicate nightclub first opened its doors.

Catapulted to clubland centre stage, the music venue, which could accommodate 5,000 people, was a superclub. It was intense and the biggest music venue in the North West.

Week in, week out from opening its doors in 2002, it was packed with capacity numbers. It had three levels of floor space, a VIP floor – and a revolving dance floor.

One reader certainly remembered queuing up. Nick Robinson said: “Queuing up for a big Saturday night with the icy cold wind whipping up church street. Those were the days!” Are you pictured?

The opening night outside the club. Picture: Christian Blake

1. The Syndicate

The opening night outside the club. Picture: Christian Blake

DJ Travis Grant

2. The Syndicate

DJ Travis Grant

A packed Syndicate nightclub

3. The Syndicate

A packed Syndicate nightclub

Opening night

4. The Syndicate

Opening night

Peter Stringfellow on the decks at the opening of Syndicate nightclub in Blackpool

5. The Syndicate

Peter Stringfellow on the decks at the opening of Syndicate nightclub in Blackpool

Queuing on the opening night

6. The Syndicate

Queuing on the opening night

