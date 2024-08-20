3 . BFC squad of the 80s

This isn't 1980s but the Blackpool team and staff of 1978-79 (minus Mel Holden and Derek Spence). This is the only photo we could find in our archive which included Paul Gardner who played for the Seasiders until 1982. He is pictured in this team line-up along with other footballing heroes from the era. Back Row Alan Waldron, Jim Weston, Paul Gardner, Tommy Sermanni, Steve Bissell. Second Back L-R Manager Bob Stokoe, Brian Wilson, John May, Bobby Tynan, Bob Ward, Iain Hesford< Stan McEwan, Max Thompson and coach Stan Ternent. Next row Dave Tong, Vic Davidson, Peter Suddaby, Billy Ronson , Jeff Chandler , Dave Hockaday. Front Row Keith Bowey, Jimmy hall, Paul Cruickshank and Larry Milligan. | National World