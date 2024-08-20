It was the 1984–85 season, which was their 77th season in the Football League. Blackpool finished second in Division Four achieving automatic promotion.
John Deary was the club's top scorer, with fifteen goals (thirteen in the league and two in the League Cup). He is pictured among the faces of the 80s who took the home side up a notch – they’ll bring those memories back.
This was Colin Methven in 1989 who captained Blackpool FC. He played for the Seasiders from 1986–1990 and was a defender | National World
This was Mike Davies when he was Blackpool FC reserve team coach. His whole career was spent at Blackpool from 1984–1995 clocking up 310 appearances on the pitch | National World
This isn't 1980s but the Blackpool team and staff of 1978-79 (minus Mel Holden and Derek Spence). This is the only photo we could find in our archive which included Paul Gardner who played for the Seasiders until 1982. He is pictured in this team line-up along with other footballing heroes from the era. Back Row Alan Waldron, Jim Weston, Paul Gardner, Tommy Sermanni, Steve Bissell. Second Back L-R Manager Bob Stokoe, Brian Wilson, John May, Bobby Tynan, Bob Ward, Iain Hesford< Stan McEwan, Max Thompson and coach Stan Ternent. Next row Dave Tong, Vic Davidson, Peter Suddaby, Billy Ronson , Jeff Chandler , Dave Hockaday. Front Row Keith Bowey, Jimmy hall, Paul Cruickshank and Larry Milligan. | National World
Garry Briggs joined Blackpool in 1989. He is pictured here with Tony Ellis chasing the ball in a Preston North End clash, 1992 | National World
Goalkeeper Barry Siddall in 1983. His time with Blackpool continued until 1989 | National World
In this picture John Deary had scored a great goal after coming on as a late substitute. But what was the game? He played in midfield from 1980–1989, clocking up 285 appearances | National World
