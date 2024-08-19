The once thriving pub trade was still booming in the 2000's before changes to social culture saw a devastating dip for many in the licensing trade.

During the decade and famous for its nightlife, Blackpool was home to some much-loved venues away from the bright lights of the main tourist centre.

And we miss pubs being on every corner. Each area had a clutch of it's own community pubs - the Dinmore on Grange Park, The Oxford in Marton and The Hop Inn in central Blackpool.

But whilst the downturn in trade called time on many pubs, others have continued to thrive and are still very much the beating heart of the community.

1 . Pubs of the 00s Uncle Peter Websters pub on Central Promanade, Blackpool, 2009 | National World Photo Sales

2 . Pubs of the 00s The Victoria, Fleetwood | National World Photo Sales

3 . Pubs of the 00s The Dinmore on Grange Park | National World Photo Sales

4 . Pubs of the 00s The Royal on Marton Drive in 2004. It is now a Tesco Express | National World Photo Sales

5 . Pubs of the 00s The Music Tavern in Church Street in 2005. It is now an apartment block | National World Photo Sales