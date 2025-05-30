Blackpool Retro: I had to duck under a launched glass at The George in Blackpool - dodgy pubs in pics

Published 30th May 2025, 08:06 BST

We asked readers which Blackpool pubs, in their opinion, are the dodgiest and roughest ones in the past

And they replied in their thousands. Blackpool had a legendary reputation for it’s pubs and clubs back in the day as being rough round the edges.

At The George, one reader had to duck from a flying glass whilst another made a weapon out of a bottle. That was one incident but what’s heartening when reading through the comments was the brilliant and happy memories at the pubs with the reputions.

Lillian Lloyd said: “There are no pubs in Blackpool where you feel unwanted it's up to the person to fit in Blackpool is a very friendly town. It's not the residents that make it dodgy.”

It was truly apparent thatpeople still had great nights, they were made to feel welcome and enjoyed mixing with the locals. But that’s Blackpool - we are absolutely a town with a heart.

Do you remember these places? Read the full thread here https://www.facebook.com/blackpoolgazette

The Sherbourne Arms had a mention

1. Roughest pubs through the years

The Sherbourne Arms had a mention Photo: DAVE NELSON

The Belle Vue in Whitegate Drive

2. Roughest pubs through the years

The Belle Vue in Whitegate Drive Photo: Bill Johnson

George Hotel in Central Drive

3. Roughest pubs through the years

George Hotel in Central Drive Photo: Bill Johnson

The Mitre, West Street

4. Blackpool's roughest pubs and clubs

The Mitre, West Street | National World

Lifeboat Inn, Foxhall Road

5. Blackpool's roughest pubs and clubs

Lifeboat Inn, Foxhall Road | National world

The Argosy Sports and Social Club, Grange Park, 2006

6. Blackpool's roughest pubs and clubs

The Argosy Sports and Social Club, Grange Park, 2006 | National World

