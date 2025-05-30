And they replied in their thousands. Blackpool had a legendary reputation for it’s pubs and clubs back in the day as being rough round the edges.
At The George, one reader had to duck from a flying glass whilst another made a weapon out of a bottle. That was one incident but what’s heartening when reading through the comments was the brilliant and happy memories at the pubs with the reputions.
Lillian Lloyd said: “There are no pubs in Blackpool where you feel unwanted it's up to the person to fit in Blackpool is a very friendly town. It's not the residents that make it dodgy.”
It was truly apparent thatpeople still had great nights, they were made to feel welcome and enjoyed mixing with the locals. But that’s Blackpool - we are absolutely a town with a heart.
