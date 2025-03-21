19 familiar Blackpool Pleasure Beach rides which are still readers' favourites despite some being long gone

By Claire Lark
Published 21st Mar 2025, 13:33 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 13:44 BST

Everyone has a favourite ride at the Pleasure Beach.

So we asked our readers which were the ‘best ever' and they didn’t disappoint with their views. The Wild Mouse came up time and time again, as did the Grand National. But there were other, less known rides which you all have brilliant memories of. Coral Bawden said: “I miss the log flume! You used to get absolutely soaked. Now there's only the small rugrats one.” And, of course, the Fun House is still greatly missed. Have a look at some of your top rides of all time…

Many readers mentioned the Gold Mine which was modelled on the Califorian gold rush mines of Sierra Nevada

1. The Gold Mine

Many readers mentioned the Gold Mine which was modelled on the Califorian gold rush mines of Sierra Nevada Photo: staff

Darran Fox: "When I was a child it was Turnpike (Grand Prix) Magic Mountain, the Mini Dipper and the Monster. As I grew up, it was the Wild Mouse and the Grand National. The new stuff is ok but rather the old school wooden coaster. The Gold Mine was so much better than it’s replacement too.

2. Monster

Darran Fox: "When I was a child it was Turnpike (Grand Prix) Magic Mountain, the Mini Dipper and the Monster. As I grew up, it was the Wild Mouse and the Grand National. The new stuff is ok but rather the old school wooden coaster. The Gold Mine was so much better than it’s replacement too. Photo: National World

Derby Racer was up there as a favourite. Linda Mayer commented: "Those horses that ran on a track, up in the air, hardly a seat belt. I didn't know whether to laugh or cry after being on it, but I'm still here to tell the tale."

3. Derby Racer

Derby Racer was up there as a favourite. Linda Mayer commented: "Those horses that ran on a track, up in the air, hardly a seat belt. I didn't know whether to laugh or cry after being on it, but I'm still here to tell the tale." Photo: Submit

Daniel Ogara: "Fun House - used to spend all day in there as a local kid. Cried looking out the window watching it burn. Great memories of The Monster too."

4. Fun House

Daniel Ogara: "Fun House - used to spend all day in there as a local kid. Cried looking out the window watching it burn. Great memories of The Monster too." Photo: Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Thrill seekers on the Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. It's probably the most iconic ride at the theme park and was given the thumbs up by our readers

5. The Big One

Thrill seekers on the Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. It's probably the most iconic ride at the theme park and was given the thumbs up by our readers Photo: Daniel Martino

Barry and Pamela Hart recreate the moment twenty years ago when Barry proposed to Pamela whilst on the Log Flume. It was always a firm favourite and many of our readers agreed

6. Log Flume

Barry and Pamela Hart recreate the moment twenty years ago when Barry proposed to Pamela whilst on the Log Flume. It was always a firm favourite and many of our readers agreed Photo: Rob Lock

