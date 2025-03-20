Fairclough Homes built houses on land opposite Stanley Park but homeowners’ dreams turned into nightmares as land around the houses began to subside. Just a few years later, 14 of the 33 properties had to be demolished after holes in the ground appeared, flagstones became uneven and walls went out of line. Fairclough Homes paid an undisclosed sum in compensation to buyers of the houses. The firm agreed that the homes were built on land which was subsiding. It was a lengthy legal battle. These photos recall key moments…