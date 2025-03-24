21 emotive scenes of Blackpool playgrounds where we played for hours in decades past

We can all resonate with these vintage photos of Blackpool playgrounds from another era.

They are ingrained memories of steep, graffiti ridden slides made from metal which was ice cold in the summer and scorching hot in the summer.

And they had nothing but concrete to break a fall. Gripping on to roundabouts with fear of slipping underneath by the ankles and see-saws which flung the lightest child into the air before a painful bump back on the seat. The generation survived what were eventually branded perilous playgrounds.

Despite the dangers, most kids from those days had hours of fun but moves in the 1980s to make children’s playgrounds safer were a game changer for future generations. Some of the later photos show those changes – play equipment was lower to the ground, constructed from kinder materials and most importantly they had soft landing spaces.

The photos certainly evoke memories.

This is how we remember slides from the 70s and 80s - all graffiti scrawled and cold - like this in Park View Playground 1983

1. Parks from the past

This is how we remember slides from the 70s and 80s - all graffiti scrawled and cold - like this in Park View Playground 1983 Photo: National World

Two youngsters on the swings at Watson Road playground in 1994 under the rumble of Yeadon Way

2. Parks from the past

Two youngsters on the swings at Watson Road playground in 1994 under the rumble of Yeadon Way Photo: National World

This was Highfield Road playground in 1993. On the back of the photo it was described as a 'death trap' and was ready for a full restoration.

3. Parks from our youth

This was Highfield Road playground in 1993. On the back of the photo it was described as a 'death trap' and was ready for a full restoration. Photo: National World

Swings at Collingwood Avenue in Layton, 1975

4. Parks from the past

Swings at Collingwood Avenue in Layton, 1975 Photo: National World

Waddington Road Play area in January 1987. The caption on the back of the photo says 'swings, slides and see-saws have been condemned as dangerous and should be removed immediately to prevent accidents'

5. Parks from the past

Waddington Road Play area in January 1987. The caption on the back of the photo says 'swings, slides and see-saws have been condemned as dangerous and should be removed immediately to prevent accidents' Photo: National World

There's nothing left of these swings in Grange Park in March 1994

6. Parks from the past

There's nothing left of these swings in Grange Park in March 1994 Photo: National World

