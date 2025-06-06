They remember the rides, some which are a distant memory now - as well as crowds and scenes through the theme park.
ICYMI: Blackpool Retro: 50 fascinating town centre pictures show how Blackpool was shaping up in the 70s and 80s
Blackpool Retro: 25 aged pictures of draughty Talbot Road Bus Station - the people, building and buses
Blackpool Retro: 27 evocative images of the oldest historic landmarks in Blackpool in their early years
1 / 7
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.