Blackpool Retro: 30 years of Blackpool Pleasure Beach wrapped up in fantastic scenes of lost rides and crowds

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 6th Jun 2025, 13:49 BST

Therse brilliant pictures of Blackpool Pleaure beach span three decades.

They remember the rides, some which are a distant memory now - as well as crowds and scenes through the theme park.

The Tidal Wave

1. Blackpool Pleaure Beach Resort Memories

The Tidal Wave | National World

Another of the Big Dipper

2. Blackpool Pleaure Beach Resort Memories

Another of the Big Dipper | National World

Which ride was this?

3. Blackpool Pleasure Beach Memories

Which ride was this? | National World

The Wild Mouse

4. Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort Memories

The Wild Mouse | National World

The Log Flume

5. Blackpool Pleasure Beach Memories

The Log Flume | National World

An great aerial shot in past times

6. Blackpool Pleasure Beach Memories

An great aerial shot in past times | National World

