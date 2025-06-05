But there was no getting away from it – the bus station was a cold and draughty place to stand waiting for a bus.

It was built in 1939, innovative for its day with a multi-purpose use as a car park. Trawling through these pictures, it’s evident right back to the early days that it was dark, dismal and criticised.

On the back of one photo, the opening paragraph says: ‘The worst possible advert for a seaside resort – that’s the unanimous verdict on Blackpool’s seedy Talbot Road bus station.’

But saying that, we all have memories of the station, aside from the smell of diesel. Many of us couldn’t have done without it for shopping trips, catching the late bus home after a night out and the daily commute to work. All changed now, of course, but it will remain one of Blackpool’s iconic buildings.

A clear sign telling pedestrians to cross a the signals at what was a perilous area to cross the road with buses and cars at every turn. This was October 1982

A great scene from July 1970

A bus station sign which did little to keep down engine fumes, 1982

The caption on the back of this picture from June 1986 says 'Dark and dismal - boarding at Talbot Road bus station'

The caption on this 1932 picture says: "The Blackpool motor-coach (yes, motor-coach) station in Talbot Road was working at top pressure during the weekend where there was one of the greatest change-overs of the season, the Bank Holiday week crowd going out and the Preston week crowd coming in. Express motor-coaches were running to and from nearly all parts of the country

This was in 1987 and there were ideas in the pipeline to build a new bus station. It had been given a facelift but had 'failed to overcome its basic shortcomings'